Thousands of people have died in care homes after contracting Covid this year - these are the worst affected areas in England and Wales.

More than 5,000 vulnerable people have died in care homes after contracting Covid-19 in England and Wales so far this year, figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

The figures, which are published as part of the ONS’ weekly death registration data, show Covid deaths made up as much as 16.4% of all care home deaths in some parts of the country but as little as 0.9% in other areas – or 0%, when including the Isles of Scilly.

In total 5,312 Covid-related deaths in care homes were registered in 2022 (up to 18 November), representing 5.3% of all deaths in care homes in England and Wales during the year. Care homes include homes for the chronic sick, nursing homes, homes for people with mental health problems and non-NHS multifunction sites. The figures only include Covid deaths in care homes and do not account for residents who may have died in hospital or in other settings.

The deaths are recorded as Covid if it is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate and although Covid will not always be the main cause of death it may be a contributory factor in deaths. Across all settings there have been more than 30,000 deaths registered with Covid-19 in 2022. In the most recent week’s data (week ending 18 November), 423 deaths were registered which mentioned Covid on the death certificate. These deaths accounted for 3.7% of all deaths.

Some areas have been much harder hit by Covid in care homes than others. Cornwall has recorded the greatest number of Covid-related care home deaths this year with 93 in total, followed by County Durham with 83, Wiltshire with 62 and Shropshire with 58.

The Isles of Scilly was the only authority to have not registered a single Covid care home death in 2022, while City of London, Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham, Hackney and Lambeth all registered one Covid death in a care home.

Here we reveal the 15 areas in England and Wales that have recorded the greatest proportion of Covid related deaths in care homes so far in 2022. The City of London has been excluded from the ranking due to its small population.

