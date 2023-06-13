Customers are being offered huge incentives to switch broadband deals this week

Virgin Media O2 has launched a new deal that offers customers a free 43-inch TV when they switch to selected broadband packages.

New customers will be offered a Toshiba TV or £200 bill credit on certain broadband bundles on an 18-month contract, completely free of charge.

The £200 credit will be applied to a customer’s first bill and any money that is left over will be applied to their following bills until it is all used, the firm said. The credit can also be used to pay bills or to buy on-demand entertainment on Virgin TV.

Virgin Media O2 has launched a new deal that offers customers a free 43-inch TV (Photo: Adobe)

The move means customers who are currently with the likes of Sky or BT could get their hands on the freebies by making the switch.

Virgin Media O2 says the incentives are available on several of its 18-month contract bundles, but the deal will only be available for three days only this week.

The firm confirmed that the deal will run from Tuesday 13 June until Thursday 15 June, so customers will have to act quick. The bundles which include the free TV or £200 bill credit include the following:

Bigger Movies for £62 per month which includes M125 Fibre Broadband, 11 Sky Cinema channels in HD, 200+ TV channels, weekend chatter.

Bigger Sports for £65 per month which includes M500 Fibre broadband, Sky Sports and BT Sport channels, 195+ TV channels, weekend chatter.

Biggest TV for £87 per month which includes M125 Fibre Broadband, 200+ TV channels including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+ as well as weekend chatter.

Ultimate Volt for £85 which includes Gig1 Fibre Broadband, Stream, 230+ channels with Entertainment, anytime chatter + O2 SIM loaded with unlimited data.

Virgin Media O2 added that all customers who sign up to these bundles online via its website will also benefit from no set up fee, which usually costs £35.

New and existing Virgin Media and O2 customers can also access exclusive Volt benefits by being a customer of both brands, including double mobile data, a broadband speed boost and inclusive roaming in 75 destinations.