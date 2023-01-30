The upgrade will include a variety of channels, such as National Geographic HD, Sky Comedy HD and Sky Arts HD

Virgin Media O2 is giving a free HD upgrade on a range of popular channels to thousands of TV customers.

The move will see customers with a Mix package benefit from 14 channels upgraded to HD, while those with Player or Mixit will gain seven upgraded channels.

The company said the upgrade is being rolled out automatically for no extra cost from 24 January, so customers don’t need to take action to get the freebie.

It means that TV favourites such as National Geographic HD, Sky Comedy HD and Sky Arts HD can now be viewed in high definition, while Virgin TV customers can watch top TV shows such as Romantic Getaway and I Hate Suzie on Sky Comedy in full HD.

As part of the upgrade, Virgin Media O2 says it has made improvements to enhance the viewing experience, making it easier for customers to find the new HD channels. Some channel listings will change as a result of the upgrade, so customers are advised to check for new channel numbers online via the Virgin TV Channel guide.

Virgin Media O2 is giving a free HD upgrade to thousands of TV customers (Photo: Adobe)

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Providing our customers with fantastic value and ensuring they have a smooth user experience is our top priority.

“That’s why, where there’s a HD option available, we’re giving it to our customers as standard so they can enjoy some of the UK’s popular TV channels in fantastic high definition, at no extra cost.”

Virgin Media’s TV and broadband packages currently start at £29.99 per month for an 18-month contract with no set up fee. However, the company is set to increase its broadband, TV and fixed-line phone service prices by an average of 13.8% this year.

The company says the increase will vary based on the package customers are signed up to and will come into effect on either 1 April or 1 May, depending on your current deal.

The price change is expected to include those with both bundled packages of more than one product and those with just one product, such as broadband.

According to the latest Virgin Media financial results, the average customer spent £48.19 per month. This amount is set to go up by 13.8%, which would add an extra £6.65 each month to bills, or £79.90 over the course of a year.

Customers will be told how much extra they are set to pay and when to see the increase in their bills in the “coming weeks”.

Virgin Media said customers affected by price hike will have 30 days after being informed about the changes to cancel their contract if they choose.

The firm also said not all of its customers will be affected by the increase, including mobile-only customers, those on ‘Essential’ broadband packages, those on ‘Talk Protected’ phone plans and other vulnerable customers.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We know that price rises are never welcome, particularly right now, but like many other businesses we are experiencing significantly increased costs while investing to keep pace with growing demand, as broadband usage rose more than 10% last year and speeds increased by 40%.