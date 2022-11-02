Some services will see average speeds increase by up to 24%

Millions of Virgin Media O2 customers are set to get faster broadband speeds without needing to pay extra.

Customers already on the M100 or M200 will get an upgrade at no extra cost as packages will be upgraded to M125 and M250.

The upgrade will see Virgin Media’s M100 service benefit from a 22% uplift in average download speeds (from 108Mbps to 132Mbps), with upload speeds also increasing from 10Mbps to 20Mbps.

Virgin Media O2 is expanding its gigabit network to reach 14,000 additional homes in Cramlington.

M200 services will see a 24% increase in average download speeds (from 213Mbps to 264Mbps) with upload speeds rising from 20Mbps to 25Mbps.

It means that customers on M125 could download a 4K film in just 15 minutes compared to it previously taking around 19 minutes. Meanwhile those on M250 will see download speeds reduced from just over nine minutes to seven minutes.

The offer marks the latest initiative from Virgin Media O2 in response to the cost-of-living crisis to give households a speed boost when connectivity is essential.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 set out with a clear aim to upgrade the UK, and giving millions of our customers enhanced value through our latest broadband speed boost is another step towards this.

“As reliance on connectivity continues to grow – and at a time when value matters more than ever – we’re proud to be giving our customers even more, on us.”

How to get the free upgrade

To get the free upgrade, all customers need to do is restart their broadband hub, or this can be done via the Virgin Media Connect app.

M100 customers pay from £26 a month and M200 from £30, though the exact price depends on if other services are included too.

New customers can also get faster broadband speeds with Virgin Media’s M100 package moving to M125, offering average download speeds of 132Mbps, and M200 moving to M250, offering average download speeds of 264Mbps.

Those looking to upgrade their connectivity can get the new M125 and M250 bundles for the same price as the previous lower tier speeds, starting from £26 per month and £30 per month respectively.