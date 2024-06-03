Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s how to check if you’ve secured one of Premium Bonds’ high value prizes.

Two fortunate NS&I bondholders, one from Southampton and another from Surrey, have struck gold in the June Premium Bond prize draw, each bagging a £1 million windfall.

The Southampton winner secured their lucky bond (352QK018542) back in 2019, holding the maximum permissible amount of £50,000 in Premium Bonds.

Meanwhile, the Surrey resident clinched their winning bond (294DL518203) in 2017, also holding £50,000 worth of NS&I bonds.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But of course, there are other prizes to be won aside from the millionaire-making jackpot. So how can you check if you’ve been lucky this month, and when does the next prize draw take place? Here is everything you need to know.

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds are a unique savings product where instead of earning interest, bondholders are entered into a monthly prize draw.

Individuals can buy Premium Bonds directly from NS&I, with a minimum purchase amount of £25. Each bond is worth £1, so a purchase of £25 gives you 25 bonds.

Once the bonds are purchased, they are entered into the monthly draw. Each bond number has an equal chance of winning, regardless of its purchase date or value.

The prize fund is generated from the interest that NS&I would typically pay on savings products. Instead of distributing interest, this fund is used to pay out the tax-free prizes.

Winners can choose to have their prizes reinvested into more Premium Bonds, thereby increasing their chances in future draws.

When does the Premium Bonds draw take place?

The Premium Bonds draw is conducted every month, and the process involves a random number generator, known as ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment).

ERNIE's role is to generate random numbers that correspond to individual bond numbers held by investors. This process ensures that each bond has an equal chance of winning.

The exact dates of the draws are announced in advance by NS&I, and the results are usually available by the second working day of the month at the latest. For instance, if the first working day falls on a Monday, the results will generally be published by Tuesday.

Bank holidays or other exceptional circumstances may alter these dates slightly, but NS&I will keep bondholders informed about any changes.

When did the Premium Bonds draw take place in June 2024?

In June 2024, the Premium Bonds draw took place on Monday 3 June. In the prize draw, two lucky NS&I bondholders, hailing from Southampton and Surrey, hit the jackpot, each walking away with a hefty £1 million prize.

The Southampton winner snagged their fortunate bond (352QK018542) in 2019, maxing out their holdings with £50,000 in Premium Bonds. The Surrey resident acquired their winning bond (294DL518203) back in 2017, also maintaining £50,000 worth of NS&I bonds.

When does the Premium Bonds draw take place in July 2024?

The July 2024 Premium Bonds draw will take place on the first working day of the month, that being Monday 1 July.

How can I check if I’ve won a prize?

There are several ways for Premium Bond holders to check if they've won a prize, but the quickest way to check for winnings is through the NS&I website, where bondholders can log in to their online account and see if their bond numbers have been drawn.

The NS&I Prize Checker App, available on both iOS and Android platforms, also allows users to check their bond numbers on the go. Bondholders who have registered for email and text alerts will also receive notifications if they win a prize.