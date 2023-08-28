With the cost of living crisis hitting student budgets especially hard, the consumer watchdog has listed its highest-rated products and services for undergraduates

Having received their A Level results earlier in August, thousands of students will be getting ready to head to university in just a few weeks’ time.

As well as being a lot of fun, the student experience tends to be dominated by financial struggle. The typical undergraduate is likely to be budgeting for themselves for the very first time - and on only a small amount of money to boot.

But this situation has been made even harder by the cost of living crisis. A survey published in 2022 by student pressure group Save the Student found 82% of those studying at university had money worries, with a further 59% saying their mental health was suffering as a result.

Against this tough backdrop, consumer watchdog Which? has revealed which products and services it rates as offering the best value for money for people heading off to study for their degrees in September. It says the products that have made its list have been “rigorously tested” by its expert team.

So, what has made the list of the influential publication’s student best buys? Here’s everything you need to know.

Best student bank accounts

Which? has urged students to look at the perks on offer at the major banks. Every year, the biggest high street names tend to offer useful extras with their student current accounts.

For the class of ‘23, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) are offering the most valuable perk, according to the consumer publication. The brands, which are part of the same banking group, are offering £100 and a four-year Tastecard membership (worth £34.99 a year) to any students signing up for their current accounts.

There are plenty of perks on offer with student bank accounts, Which? has found (image: Adobe)

Halifax, Lloyds, Nationwide and HSBC are also offering £100 cash incentives. Meanwhile, Santander is giving away free, four-year 16 to 25 railcards with its accounts - a perk worth £100 that will knock a third off most train fares.

Perks are a handy extra, but having an interest-free overdraft can be vital. Which? has identified that the maximum size of overdraft is £3,000 by year three of study. This amount is being offered by four banks: Nationwide, HSBC, NatWest and RBS. Whether or not you will be able to access this maximum depends on your credit score and individual circumstances.

The publication says it is also worth noting that overdrafts only tend to be interest-free during your course. The loan will begin to clock up interest around two years after you graduate, so it’s worth planning ahead for how you’ll pay it back before it starts to get more expensive to do so.

Best student laptops

Another necessity for any student is a laptop. A portable device that can be carried to the library or to seminars is vital for studying effectively at university.

Which? says a common mistake students and their parents make at this time of year is overspending on devices that are overly powerful. It says its analysis has found a price range of £200 to £400 would be enough to secure a laptop that ticks all the boxes when it comes to researching and writing essays. Four devices in particular have earnt the Which? ‘Great Value’ badge. These are:

Acer Swift 1 SF114-34 (scoring 71%) - Usually £389 but currently on offer for under £300

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch Gen 8 (71%) - £449

Asus Vivobook 16X (71%) - £479

Acer Spin 311 CP311-3H (69%) - £209

Both Acer models delivered strong battery life, while the Lenovo was found to be ideal for students who like to have a few apps on the go at the same time. The Asus product was also found to be particularly speedy, and its size meant it had lots of ports for accessories.

‘Great Value’ everyday items

Which? also looks at everything else a student could need in their everyday lives - excluding toasters and kettles. From kitchen items to bedroom accessories, it has identified several ‘Great Value’ products.

Frying pans are at the centre of the student diet (image: Adobe)

In the kitchen, the consumer site recommends Dunelm’s Essentials stainless steel frying pan (£9.80), George Foreman 25810 Small Fit Grill (£23.73) and Braun MQ100 hand blender (£25). The last of these has also achieved Which?’s coveted ‘Best Buy’ status.

Another recommendation, this time for use in student bedrooms, is the Comfort Control Electric Underblanket from SilentNight (£35). Costing just 3p per hour to run, Which? said it was ideal for keeping students warm enough that they would not have to turn on the heating - something that could help them keep energy bills down.

Another top buy, according to Which? is the Ankerspace noise-cancelling Soundcore A40 set of headphones (£79.99). While at the pricier end of an undergraduate’s budget, the consumer site said its testers had found the product provided great sound quality and comfort.

Scam advice for students

As well as providing handy advice on the best student-oriented products and services, Which? has also given some tips on how to avoid scams. It says the start of a new term often sees students being “bombarded” by special deals and offers, but warned they may “not always be as good as they appear”.