Green Day, Blink-182 and more are due to play the festival in Las Vegas

A highly anticipated festival has been called off today after a weather alert was issued.

When We Were Young Festival was due to begin in Las Vegas today (22 October) but the first date has now been cancelled. It is also scheduled to take place on Sunday (23 October) and next Saturday (29 October).

Green Day, Blink-182, 5 Seconds of Summer and many other acts are due to appear at the festival across the three scheduled dates. It is an event featuring some of the best and brightest in emo, punk and alt-rock music.

Here is all you need to know:

Why has When We Were Young Festival been cancelled today?

Due to a weather warning for strong winds, the organisers have announced that the festival has been called off on Saturday. It is currently still scheduled to go ahead tomorrow (23 October).

A high wind warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Las Vegas Valley, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon for today. It is in place from 11am local time until 5am on Sunday.

The NWS said: “Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected...with gusts of 65 mph near Red Rock Canyon. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are likely.”

Residents are urged to take the following action: “Secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility.”

Green Day. Picture: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

What has the festival said?

In a statement released on social media and on its website, When We Were Young Festival apologised to fans for the cancellation.

The organizers said: “When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40mph sustained winds with potential 60mph gusts.

“Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice but to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.

“This was not a decision thay came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favourite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to share this news.”

Have other dates of the festival been cancelled?

The National Weather Service alert is in place until 5am on Sunday. However When We Were Young Festival has said that the second date of the festival will go ahead as scheduled at the moment.

The forecast is expected to be sunny on 23 October. The date on 29 October will go ahead as planned as well.

Can fans get a refund?

Fans will be entitled to a refund for the cancelled date of When We Were Young Festival. Refunds will be processed directly through the ticketing company where you purchased your ticket. Refunds will take around 30 days to arrive.

What has the reaction been?

One person tweeted: “I knew it was too good to be true.”

Another wrote: “So I just drove 21 hours yesterday for nothing” and a fan replied: “we came from the UK.”

