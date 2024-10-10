Celebrity make-up trends: Top 5 make-up predictions for Autumn and Winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we transition into the colder months, makeup trends are evolving, and Autumn/Winter 2024 is set to bring a mix of glamour, creativity, and subtle elegance.

We spoke to celebrity makeup artist Lielle Neury (Sophie Piper, Jessy May Potts, GK Barry, Gemma Collins, and Vicky Pattinson), who has identified the top 5 beauty trends to watch this season. From the return of smoky metallic eyes to the rise of half lashes for subtle glamour, Lielle has her finger on the pulse of what’s hot right now. Here’s a sneak peek at Lielle’s predictions for the upcoming season!

1. Smoky Metallic Eyes "Autumn/Winter is all about drama, and smoky metallic eyes are making a comeback in a big way. Think soft, smudged shadows with a metallic finish to add depth and dimension. We’re seeing this look go from classic black and grey gothic grunge to more experimental rockstar shades like emerald green and midnight blue."

2. Half Lashes for Subtle Glamour "Half lashes have been a celebrity favourite recently for their ability to open up the eyes without looking overdone. My most popular lash shape for celebrity clients is a half lash, especially Eyelash Emporium’s Half Lash 02. I converted my client GK Barry from a full lash to a half lash and ever since I showed her how it transformed her eye shape; we have only used half lashes - whether we are doing a full glam for a red carpet or a softer glam for a shoot its always our go to! This season, they’ll be a firm favourite for anyone who wants a lifted, fluttery lash that adds a hint of drama but keeps things natural. Expect to see them paired with soft liner and neutral tones."

3. Berry-Toned Lips "Bold lips are back, but with a softer, more romantic twist. Deep berry and plum tones will take centre stage this season, paired with fresh, glowing skin. These shades will give that ‘just-bitten’ look that feels modern and chic without overpowering the rest of the makeup."

4. Glass Skin with a Soft Glow "Dewy, clean girl skin isn’t going anywhere, but this season it’s less about looking wet and more about a refined glow. Glass skin will still reign supreme, but with a soft, diffused finish that feels more wearable for everyday looks. Think of it as luminous but controlled."

5. Graphic Eyeliner with a Twist "Whilst traditional winged eyeliner is a staple, this season we’ll see more creative takes on graphic liner—whether it’s a floating liner above the crease or bold, exaggerated wings. Finish with a winged-out lash like Eyelash Emporium Half Lash 01 to complement and tie the look together. It’s all about playing with shapes and giving the classic eyeliner look a modern, artsy twist."