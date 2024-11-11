Gym supplies company makes the leap to Hollywood

The company has moved into the film business after realising its products are perfectly suited to production sets. | Sprung Gym Flooring

A British company which sells gym flooring has won contracts to supply materials to three global film productions.

Glasgow-based Sprung Gym Flooring typically supplies rubber mats and cushioned tiles to accommodate heavy weights and exercise classes.

But the company has now moved into the film business after realising its products are perfectly suited to production sets.

It has recently won three contracts, including one for the up-coming film ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’, starring Keira Knightly.

The company, based in the Hillington area of the city, has also supplied a sprint track for Mutiny starring Jason Statham, and tatami mats for Mr Loverman - a BBC drama adaptation from the Booker prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo's novel.

Sprung has also seen its sports floors - including FIFA-approved artificial turf - appear in various locations.

From commercial and home gyms to Manchester United’s training facilities and branches of Soho House.

The firm also provided the flooring for several venues at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Managing Director of Sprung Gym Flooring, Richard McKay, described Glasgow's exposure into Hollywood as “exciting”.

“Not just for the people of the city, who get to see their hometown portrayed in different guises on the big screen.

“But for local businesses who can really benefit from the big productions that are filmed here," he added.

This includes big budget movies World War Z, starring Brad Pitt, which transformed George Square into an apocalyptic wasteland - and Indiana Jones, in St Vincent Street, all being previously filmed in the City Centre.

Home to many film and broadcast companies such as BBC Scotland HQ, Channel 4 Nations and Regions Service - and the state-of-the-art studio facility, BBC StudioWorks - the charm of Glasgow continues to be a hit location with movie producers.

“From supplying flooring for gyms to seeing our products as part of the sets for movies that will be seen around the world has been surreal but fascinating for our team,” McKay added.

“We hope to see a great many more big-name movies being filmed in Glasgow in the future, creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.”