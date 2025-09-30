Leading UK data analytics company appoints Sir Jonathan Van-Tam as advisor

Sir Jonathan will leverage his expertise in advising how companies can deliver and communicate across the health system | Shutterstock

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam joins Pulselight to support its mission to transform the UK health system by reducing waiting lists, driving efficiencies and improving patient outcomes

A data analytics company is excited to announce the appointment of Sir Jonathan Van-Tam MBE, FMedSci, as an Advisor, effective immediately.

Pulselight , a data analytics company that has developed software AI products capable of transforming the UK health system, made the annoucement today (30).

Sir Jonathan will use his extensive experience in HM Government, academia and across the health industry to strengthen Pulselight’s offering to support the NHS with maximising resources, preventing ill-health caused by obesity, tackling health inequalities and the shift of care into the community.

As the Government sharpens its focus on technology and data as drivers of NHS transformation, Sir Jonathan will leverage his deep expertise in advising how companies can deliver and communicate value across the health system.

His insights will guide the company’s efforts to showcase its breadth of applications across various care settings.

Sir Jonathan’s experience working at the forefront of UK health policy will help shape the company’s efforts to support the Government and NHS on addressing the country’s most urgent public health challenges.

Sir Jonathan served as Deputy Chief Medical Officer to HM Government from 2017 to 2022, playing a central role in shaping the UK's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of his career, he has led major global health initiatives in partnership with the World Health Organization and Public Health England, focusing on pandemic preparedness and response.

His extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry includes senior leadership roles at SmithKline Beecham (now part of GSK), Roche, and Aventis Pasteur MSD (now part of Sanofi).

A distinguished academic, Sir Jonathan is a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Nottingham and currently works as an independent consultant in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Irene Manautou, Founder and CEO at Pulselight, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sir Jonathan as an Advisor.

“His appointment is an important milestone in Pulselight’s UK growth as we look to bring the proven success of our AI-driven solutions from the US to support the NHS.

“With his unique expertise at the intersection of government, healthcare and innovation, Sir Jonathan will help us demonstrate how Pulselight’s technology can play a central role in reducing waiting lists, improving patient outcomes and enabling a more efficient health system.”

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Advisor at Pulselight, said: “Pulselight brings a powerful and truly bespoke solution to UK healthcare at a pivotal moment as the Government accelerates its technology-enabled strategy to reduce waiting lists and improve patient outcomes.

“I look forward to working with the team and showcasing the power of Pulselight’s analytics ecosystem to make sure it delivers real and lasting benefits for patients and the health service throughout the UK.”

This article is produced by SWNS based on content distributed by GlobeNewswire.