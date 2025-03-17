Suicide is the lead killer of UK men under 50 - and research reveals why

MANUP? has announced the extension of its support for groundbreaking research into male suicide | MANUP?

Male suicide remains a public health crisis - as it becomes the leading cause of death for men under 50 in the UK.

Despite widespread awareness campaigns, many men who seek help still do not receive the support they need.

Research funded by MANUP? is tackling this issue head-on by uncovering the real reasons behind the crisis and what must change to reduce these devastating numbers.

Dr Susie Bennett, a male suicide researcher at Glasgow University's Suicide Research, focuses on trying to understand why men are more at risk of suicide and what can be done to help more men access a dignified and meaningful life.

She said: “Evidence from our research shows men who are suicidal are going for help but not always getting the support they need.

“This shows the current ‘just talk’ approach is not enough.

“We need to rethink how we support men and create interventions that actually work.”

Thanks to the support of its fundraisers, MANUP? has been able to keep this vital research going while also reaching thousands of people across the UK.

Over the past year, the charity has hosted free events nationwide, bringing together key decision-makers, including town mayors, NHS directors, government officials, headteachers and charity leaders, to drive meaningful discussions and action.

Dan Somers, Founder and CEO of MANUP?, who has announced the extension of its support for groundbreaking research into male suicide, said: “We are proud to be able to support Dr Susie's Bennett's research for another year.

I believe it says a lot, not only about us as a charity but also about larger charities and government bodies, that there is a need to continue with the funding for this critical research from a small charity like ours.

"At MANUP? we don’t just raise awareness. We take action.

“Funding this research is about ensuring that when men do reach out for help, they actually get it.

“The numbers show they aren’t, and that needs to change.”

He added: "Unlike other mental health charities, which primarily rely on their own internal data, we're funding independent UK-based research to provide a clearer picture of what is happening on the ground.

“By continuing to support this work, we are ensuring that real-world solutions are developed based on the lived experiences of men in the UK, rather than assumptions or imported statistics."