A1 crash: Road closed between Harlaxton and Stamford in Lincolnshire after lorry overturns
A lorry has overturned on a major road, causing long delays for motorists. National Highways said the A1 in Lincolnshire is closed in both directions between the A607 (Harlaxton) and A606 (Stamford) due to a collision involving at least two lorries.
It said: "One lorry has overturned and has come to rest on its side on both sides of the carriageway. The other lorry has left the road and is down the verge at the side of the carriageway."
Recovery of the vehicles and extensive clean up works is ongoing, it added. Diversion routes are also in place.
Earlier today, the A1 within the A151 junction was also closed following a collision involving two lorries in Colsterworth. The traffic service warned of six miles of congestion in both directions combined.
