A lorry has overturned on a major road, causing long delays for motorists. National Highways said the A1 in Lincolnshire is closed in both directions between the A607 (Harlaxton) and A606 (Stamford) due to a collision involving at least two lorries.

It said: "One lorry has overturned and has come to rest on its side on both sides of the carriageway. The other lorry has left the road and is down the verge at the side of the carriageway."

Recovery of the vehicles and extensive clean up works is ongoing, it added. Diversion routes are also in place.