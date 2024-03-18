Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are delays on a busy route this morning in Lincolnshire following a crash involving two lorries.

National Highways: East Midlands confirmed that there was early-morning congestion on the A1 within the A151 jubnction at Colsterworth following the collision. The traffic service warned of six miles of congestion in both directions combined.

The service said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "Emergency services are on scene and Traffic Officers are en route. There are approx. 4 miles congestion southbound and 2.5 miles northbound."