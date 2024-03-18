A1 closed: six miles of congestion in Lincolnshire after collision involving two HGVs
There are delays on a busy route this morning in Lincolnshire following a crash involving two lorries.
National Highways: East Midlands confirmed that there was early-morning congestion on the A1 within the A151 jubnction at Colsterworth following the collision. The traffic service warned of six miles of congestion in both directions combined.
The service said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "Emergency services are on scene and Traffic Officers are en route. There are approx. 4 miles congestion southbound and 2.5 miles northbound."
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that they were in attendance at the scene and warned driver of delays remaining in place throughout the day. The force said in a update on X: "The A1 is closed in both directions at Colsterworth following a collision involving two HGVs. The road is likely to remain shut for some time while emergency services respond. We received the call at 6.43am today."
