M25: Crash closes motorway - on same weekend one section is shut
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M25 has been closed clockwise after a multi-vehicle collision - piling more misery on to drivers during a weekend in which one section of the motorway is shut for roadworks.
The crash has seen traffic held between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for the M23. Traffic officers are trying to clear the carriageway and reopen the road.
A five-mile stretch of the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday and will remain inaccessible until 6am on Monday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry installed. This morning it caused a queue of two miles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.