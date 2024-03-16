Breaking

M25: Crash closes motorway - on same weekend one section is shut

There's more M25 misery for drivers as one carriageway is shut after a crash - on the same weekend a five-mile section is closed for roadworks
By Tom Morton
8 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The M25 has been closed clockwise after a multi-vehicle collision - piling more misery on to drivers during a weekend in which one section of the motorway is shut for roadworks.

The crash has seen traffic held between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for the M23. Traffic officers are trying to clear the carriageway and reopen the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A five-mile stretch of the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday and will remain inaccessible until 6am on Monday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry installed. This morning it caused a queue of two miles.

Related topics:M25M23

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.