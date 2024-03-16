Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M25 has been closed clockwise after a multi-vehicle collision - piling more misery on to drivers during a weekend in which one section of the motorway is shut for roadworks.

The crash has seen traffic held between Junction 5 for Sevenoaks and Junction 6 for the M23. Traffic officers are trying to clear the carriageway and reopen the road.

