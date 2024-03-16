Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Highways has warned motorists that there are major delays on the approach to junctions 10 and 11 on the M25 and its diversion routes, amid the closure of the motorway. It is the first planned daytime closure of the motorway – which circles London – since it opened in 1986.

A five-mile stretch of the motorway will be closed until 6am on Monday (18 March) between junctions 10 and 11. Major congestion has been reported near Byfleet, Weybridge, on the A309 at Hampton Court and other parts of Surrey due to an 11.5-mile diversion route.

National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter: "We are seeing delays on approach to J10 & J11 on the #M25, as well as parts of the diversion. We thank you for your understanding and continue to urge you only to use the #M25 and diversions if your journey is necessary. This will help us to prevent further congestion."

Two miles of congestion was seen this morning as locals raised concerns that thousands of drivers will be stuck in gridlocked traffic over the weekend. An 11.5-mile diversion route has been created to direct motorway traffic along A roads.

Daryl Jordan, of Woking Borough Council, told the PA news agency that residents will be “affected massively”. He said: “It’s going to be a nightmare.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service, which covers Surrey, urged drivers to clear the way for ambulances ahead of a “challenging weekend” for crews. The M25 normally carries between 4,000 and 6,000 vehicles in each direction every hour from 10am until 9pm at weekends between junctions nine and 11. This includes many airline passengers travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

