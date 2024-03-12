M25 Dartford Crossing delays: three-hour tailbacks on busy Essex route due to 'police led incident'
Drivers are being warned of major delays across the Dartford crossing this morning, with delays of up to an hour during the early morning rush-hour.
National Highways said that traffic is being held on the A282 Dartford Crossing southbound due to a "police-led incident". They added that there were long delays on approach to the busy bridge, with tailback stretching three-hours.
In an update, National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter): "Traffic is being diverted via the eastbore tunnel. There's severe delays in both directions."
Essex Police have said in an update: "We’re currently dealing with concerns for the welfare of a man on the Dartford River Crossing. The incident was reported to us shortly after 6am this AM. Traffic is being held on the crossing as we work to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
"We of course understand this action will impact on people's journeys and we will provide an update on the situation as soon as we practically can. We would urge patience as we work to resolve the incident."
