Drivers are being warned of major delays across the Dartford crossing this morning, with delays of up to an hour during the early morning rush-hour.

National Highways said that traffic is being held on the A282 Dartford Crossing southbound due to a "police-led incident". They added that there were long delays on approach to the busy bridge, with tailback stretching three-hours.

In an update, National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter): "Traffic is being diverted via the eastbore tunnel. There's severe delays in both directions."

Essex Police have said in an update: "We’re currently dealing with concerns for the welfare of a man on the Dartford River Crossing. The incident was reported to us shortly after 6am this AM. Traffic is being held on the crossing as we work to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.