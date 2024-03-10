Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car smashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 9). The drama unfolded at around 2.30am as what appears to be a small car careered into the gates at King Charles' official residence, prompting a swift response from armed police.

Video taken at the time shows officers with machine guns surrounding a person, who is on their knees, shouting, “Keep your hands on your head”. The Met Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A witness to the incident, did not wish to be named, said: “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace. Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”

A Met spokesperson confirmed the incident and said there were no reported injuries. “At approximately 2.33am on Saturday (March 9), a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace,” they said. “Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.