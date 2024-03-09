In the recording, Fry said: “In 2018 I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. You never know how you’re going to react when you get that kind of news, and very sadly, it’s something one in two of us are going to go through. The King’s recent news shows this so clearly and I think he has done a real service to the country in being open and honest about such a personal experience. It’s got us all talking and thinking about cancer and wondering what we can do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The purpose of the video is to urge people to sign a petition asking the Health Secretary to boost cancer services, at all stages of the cancer pathway, to stop tens of thousands of cancer patients dying unnecessarily. He continued: “Cancer is a verb – it moves and acts quickly – and so must we if we want to save our loved ones. Since 2020, 225,000 people have waited too long for cancer treatment, and these waits can be deadly.”

Stephen Fry has opened up about his prostate cancer diagnosis in a campaign video. Picture: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

The initial goal was to reach half a million signatures which, following the success of Fry’s call to arms, they have now reached. Following the video’s release on February 20, he helped garner more than 100,000 signatures in a single day. They are now hoping to reach 1 million signatures.

In January, the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign group took part in a demonstration outside Parliament to highlight how tens of thousands of people hve missed out on the 62-day cancer treatment target.

Oncologist Professor Pat Price, co-founder of the campaign group, said: “Let this be the end of accepting the unacceptable when it comes to cancer. We’re calling on all (political) parties to acknowledge the cancer crisis and commit to delivering a plan to tackle it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the claims, an NHS England spokesperson said: “The NHS has treated over 1.2 million people for cancer since 2020, and in the last year alone almost three million people received potentially lifesaving cancer checks and over 336,000 people started treatment – with over 90% of patients starting treatment within a month, despite record demand.