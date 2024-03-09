Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorway is set to be closed for a number of hours due to a serious crash, National Highways has said. The agency, which looks after major roads and motorways in Yorkshire and beyond, said the M62 in West Yorkshire will be closed heading east between junction 28 for Leeds and junction 29 for Wakefield due to the collision.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and a diversion has been put in place. Emergency services are at the scene, and the road is closed while investigations take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from National Highways said: “Emergency services including West Yorkshire Police are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.

“Collision investigation is being carried out and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Diversion Route

Vehicles under 7.5 tonnes are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol:

Exit the M62 at J28, proceed to the end of the slip road and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A650.

Follow the A650 for approx. 2 miles to the roundabout with the M1 at J41 and take the 1st exit onto the M1 northbound.

Follow the M1 north to J42 and leave the motorway and proceed to the end of the slip road to the roundabout with the M62.

Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M62 eastbound to continue your journey