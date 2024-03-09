M62 eastbound in Leeds remains completely shut. Picture: Motorway Cameras

A man has been killed in a crash after driving the wrong way up the motorway in Leeds this morning. Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, which has seen the M62 closed eastbound between J28 (Leeds) and J29 (Wakefield).

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision which happened on the eastbound carriageway close to Junction 29 (Lofthouse) at around 3.30am on Saturday morning (March 9).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The collision involved a white Audi A3 travelling against the flow of traffic and a Renault HGV. The male occupant of the Audi was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later. A road closure is in place while collision investigators establish exactly what happened."