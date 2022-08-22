The Piccadilly line has been part suspended between Acton Town and Uxbridge, while the A40 has been closed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was killed and three other people injured in a horrific car crash that blocked a London Underground train line.

Police say that two vehicles - a Range Rover and a Tesla - collided on the A40 near Park Royal tube in west London just before 4am this morning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Range Rover left the road and went onto the railway line. A woman in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Piccadilly line has been part suspended between Acton Town and Uxbridge, while the A40 has been closed.

Two other people in the Range Rover were treated at the scene by paramedics while a woman believed to have been with the stationary Tesla was also treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.

Traffic queueing after the A40 was closed due to the fatal crash in west London. Credit: TfL

A Scotland Yard spokeswoman said: “The A40 is closed in west London and the Piccadilly Line has been suspended in the area following a fatal collision.

“Police were called to a collision on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station at 03.48am.

“Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues. It was reported that two cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla, had been involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and gone onto the railway line.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a female occupant of the Range Rover died at the scene.

“A female, who is believed to have been with the stationary Tesla, was treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.

“A male and a female occupant of the Range Rover were treated at the scene by paramedics. before being taken to hospital. We await an update on their conditions.”

The closed section of the Piccadilly line. Credit: TfL

She added: “Cordons have been put in place.

“The A40 and the Piccadilly Line in the area are likely to remained closed for a considerable period of time.

“Commuters are advised to avoid travelling on these routes.”

Transport for London (TfL) added: “No service between Acton Town and Uxbridge while we help the police respond to an incident at Park Royal.