A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after three people, including a six-year-old boy were killed in a horror crash near Worcester last month. Police were called to the A44 in Spetchley at 3.07pm on Thursday, February 22 following a collision between two vehicles.

Claire Adkins, aged 39, and Courtney Hemming, aged 26, both from Worcester, died at the scene when the white Ford Mondeo, which they were travelling in, crashed into a grey BMW 3 series. Six-year-old Leo Painter, also in the Mondeo, was rushed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital but died a short time later.

Police said the suspect was also arrested on suspicion of causing death whilst uninsured, suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

Two air ambulances based at Cosford and Strensham attended the incident, with the first crew arriving within seven minutes. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said then: “On arrival, crews discovered five patients. Two women and a male child from the first car were in critical condition.

Leo Painter died when the Ford Mondeo he was in was hit by a grey BMW 3 series in the A44 crash.

“The child received advanced life support before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital but sadly, shortly after arrival, it became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed dead.

“Medics administered advanced life support to both female patients but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, they could not be saved and were confirmed dead.

“There were two male patients from the second car. The first man was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance for further treatment. The second man, the driver, had suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was conveyed via land ambulance to the same hospital."

Speaking after the incident, Leo's mum, Gemma spoke of her heartbreak as she paid tribute to her son. She said: “Leo was a wonderful little boy. He always had a smile on his face and was a bundle of fun. I’m heartbroken that I won’t see him again.”