Two women and a child have died, while two others have been seriously injured, after a crash involving two cars on the A44 near Worcester. The two women were confirmed dead at the scene, while the boy died shortly on arrival at the hospital.

The service was called at 3.07pm on Thursday to the A44 in Spetchley, sending five ambulances, four paramedic officers, a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene. Police said those killed were aged 39, 26 and six, and all were travelling in a Ford Mondeo.

Two air ambulances based at Cosford and Strensham also attended the incident, with the first crew arriving within seven minutes. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered five patients. Two women and a male child from the first car were in critical condition.

“The child received advanced life support before being conveyed on blue lights via land ambulance to Worcester Royal Hospital but sadly, shortly after arrival, it became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed dead.

“Medics administered advanced life support to both female patients but unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, they could not be saved and were confirmed dead.

“There were two male patients from the second car. The first man was treated for life-threatening injuries and taken to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance for further treatment.