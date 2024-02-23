Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M27 in Hampshire has been reopened after a long closure following a fatal crash and fire.

It was closed on Wednesday after a collision at just after 12.30pm near junction 5 for Eastleigh and Southampton Airport. It involved a Mercedes lorry, a Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

The lorry driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged. It has had to be removed.

Three people - a 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode - were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in hospital. The westbound side of the motorway was closed all of Thursday, leading to long delays in Southampton and surrounding towns such as Fareham, Hedge End, Whiteley, Botley and Locks Heath.

But it was reopened overnight, National Highways has confirmed. One lane had remained closed for repairs to the damaged gantry to continue, but that as this morning been reopened too.