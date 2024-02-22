Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday 21 February to reports of a serious multi-vehicle collision at junction five on the M27. The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry was damaged.

A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been taken to hospital.

The M27 remains closed after a lorry driver died in a "serious" car crash and three people were arrested. (Photo: Highways England)

Officers remain at the scene and the westbound carriageway between junctions five and nine were closed overnight. The motorway remains shut westbound between Fareham at Junction 9 and Junction 5.

The AA Traffic News reported yesterday: “Road closed and severe delays due to serious multi-vehicle crash and debris on road on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to before J8.”

A police spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update you when we have further details on the circumstances of the collision. Please could motorists avoid the area and check before you travel in the morning. We once again thank you for your patience. Officers have launched an investigation and three people have been arrested.”

The spokesperson added: "Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you see anything that could help? Do you have dashcam footage?”.