M27 delays: five miles of congestion on motorway near Portsmouth following multi-vehicle collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are lengthy delays on the M27 in Hampshire after a crash this morning.
A "multi-vehicle collision" has closed two of three lanes on the motorway between Junction 12 Portsmouth and Junction 11 westbound. There are around five miles of tailbacks and up to 45-minute delays.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It has also caused congestion in the eastbound carriageway, with delays of up to 30 minutes. The road is expected to be clear by 10am, with normal traffic conditions returning at around the same time.
National Highways: South-East said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): "There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the #M27/#A27 westbound, due to 2 (of 3) lanes closed on the #M27 westbound between J12 #Portsmouth and J11 following a multi vehicle collision. Approx. 5 miles of congestion."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.