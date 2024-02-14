Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are lengthy delays on the M27 in Hampshire after a crash this morning.

A "multi-vehicle collision" has closed two of three lanes on the motorway between Junction 12 Portsmouth and Junction 11 westbound. There are around five miles of tailbacks and up to 45-minute delays.

It has also caused congestion in the eastbound carriageway, with delays of up to 30 minutes. The road is expected to be clear by 10am, with normal traffic conditions returning at around the same time.