There are early morning delays on the M4 following a collision in which a vehicle left the road.

According to National Highways: South-West, the collision has led to the closure of the westbound carriageway between Junction 16 for Swindon and Junction 17 for Chippenham. It comes after the vehicle involved in the collision left the carriageway.

Drivers have been warned of "long delays" between the two junctions. The eastbound carriageway, which had been blocked early in the morning, has since re-opened.

Wiltshire Police are in attendance at the scene, as are fire and rescue teams. National Highways said in a traffic update: "The M4 westbound in Wiltshire is closed between J16 (Swindon) and J17 (Chippenham) due to a collision involving a car which has left the carriageway.