Balloch A96: woman dead and three others in hospital after crash which closed road for seven hours
A woman has died and three others have been hospitalised following a major crash in the Scottish Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the A96 in Balloch, near Inverness, following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Tesla car, a Citroen Dispatch van and a HGV. The incident took place on Monday, February 12 at around 12.15pm and closed the road for seven hours during the recovery.
A 51-year-old woman, who was an occupant of the Tesla, dies after being transferred to Raigmore Hospital. The other occupants in the car, two men aged 53 and 23, were also airlifted to hospital.
The 53-year-old man has been described as being in a critical condition. The 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries. The van driver, a 37-year-old man, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition has been described as serious. The 69-year-old HGV driver was left uninjured.
Sergeant Calum MacAuley from Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this collision. A full investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of how this collision occurred.
“I am appealing to anyone who was on the A96 who may have seen the vehicles or witnessed the crash to contact us. Motorists with dash cam equipment are asked to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our ongoing enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1230 of Monday, February 12, 2024.
