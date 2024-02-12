Drink driver who reversed over one-year-old boy is jailed

Mary Casey. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary / SWNS

A drink driver who reversed her car over a one-year-old baby, leaving her with serious injuries, has been jailed.

Mary Casey, 34, was driving a grey Nissan Qashqai when she decided to overtake four cars waiting at red traffic lights and drive the wrong way down a one-way street.

She had other young family members in the car during the crash that happened on 24 July 2022, including her one-year-old great niece.

After careering at speed around a corner - and through no entry signs - Casey lost control and crashed into two parked cars.

Her great niece was taken out of the car by another passenger and put on the pavement by St Barnabas Road, Cambridge. Casey then reversed the car, running over the baby who was sitting on the pavement.

The damaged Qashqai

She continued driving the wrong way down a road before stopping after her car became too damaged to drive.

The one-year-old baby was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital suffering from serious injuries, including a bleed on the brain, fractured skull and fractured ribs.

Whilst Casey and the other passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution, Casey was found to be over the legal limit for driving.

Casey was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (7 February) to 20 months in prison for causing serious injury by dangerous driving after pleading guilty. The court heard that Casey’s intoxication was an aggravating factor in the collisions.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years and 10 months, as well as having to take an extended re-test.

PC Edd Davidson-Smith said: “This was a shocking incident where Casey has driven recklessly and has seriously injured one of her young relatives. The outcome was very close to being a fatality and at one point, the little girl was given six hours to live and it is only thanks to extensive medical treatment, she is alive today.