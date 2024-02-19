One person has died after a horror crash in Birmingham which saw an Audi collide with a number of vehicles on Soho Road. Picture: Google Maps

A man has died following a horror crash on a busy Birmingham road. At around 8.20pm on Sunday evening (February 18), an Audi car crashed into a number of vehicles on Soho Road in Handsworth.

A passenger in a stationary vehicle, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and died as a result of the crash. Two others were taken to hospital to be treated. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was also taken to hospital for treatment, with police saying he will be questioned once his treatment has taken place.

The collision prompted a huge emergency service response on Soho Road, with three ambulances, three paramedic officers, a Merit trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service in attendance. A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We found three patients from the cars. The first was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars.

“He had sustained life-threatening injuries and received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A woman from one of the cars was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment. A man who was the driver of one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.

“A further man from one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and did not require treatment. He received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

