Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

A2 crash Dartford: Kent Police issue pictures to find Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien, thought to have fled accident

Kent police want to find two people who are thought to have fled from a crash on Friday night
By Tom Morton
2 minutes ago
Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien are wanted after a serious collision on the A2 near Dartford on Friday, where the driver and passenger are reported to have left the scene Picture: Kent PoliceMatthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien are wanted after a serious collision on the A2 near Dartford on Friday, where the driver and passenger are reported to have left the scene Picture: Kent Police
Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien are wanted after a serious collision on the A2 near Dartford on Friday, where the driver and passenger are reported to have left the scene Picture: Kent Police

A manhunt has been launched for two people who fled from the scene of a serious accident on Friday night.

Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O'Brien are wanted by Kent Police after the crash on the A2 near Dartford. As reported, at 10.40pm a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS collided on the coastbound side of the road, between the junctions for the A296 and Ebbsfleet.

On Saturday morning police said that a passenger in the Fiesta was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, while the driver and a second passenger were also treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious. The driver of the Audi was not there when officers arrived, and police now say that a passenger in the car had also gone - so have launched a public appeal to catch them.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are has been asked to call 999, quoting reference 46/26784/24.

Related topics:LondonHospitalPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.