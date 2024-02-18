A2 crash Dartford: Kent Police issue pictures to find Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien, thought to have fled accident
A manhunt has been launched for two people who fled from the scene of a serious accident on Friday night.
Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O'Brien are wanted by Kent Police after the crash on the A2 near Dartford. As reported, at 10.40pm a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS collided on the coastbound side of the road, between the junctions for the A296 and Ebbsfleet.
On Saturday morning police said that a passenger in the Fiesta was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, while the driver and a second passenger were also treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious. The driver of the Audi was not there when officers arrived, and police now say that a passenger in the car had also gone - so have launched a public appeal to catch them.
Anyone who sees them or knows where they are has been asked to call 999, quoting reference 46/26784/24.
