Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O'Brien are wanted by Kent Police after the crash on the A2 near Dartford. As reported, at 10.40pm a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS collided on the coastbound side of the road , between the junctions for the A296 and Ebbsfleet.

On Saturday morning police said that a passenger in the Fiesta was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries, while the driver and a second passenger were also treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious. The driver of the Audi was not there when officers arrived, and police now say that a passenger in the car had also gone - so have launched a public appeal to catch them.