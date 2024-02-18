A34 near Abingdon in Oxfordshire partially reopened after serious collision
A major A-road was closed while emergency services dealt with the aftermath after a serious crash - one lane has been reopened but there is still floodwater on the road.
Thames Valley Police say they were called at about 6am to a "serious collision" on the A34 near Abingdon, which involved one vehicle.
Traffic in the area was being diverted locally by Thames Valley Police, but there are also diversion routes available for traffic approaching Abingdon from further afield.
These were the diversion routes set up. Police say the outside lane of each carriageway remains closed, but the inside (slow) lane is open in each direction.
Northbound - follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on signs
- Exit the A34 north at the junction with the A4130/Milton Interchange and take the first exit at the roundabout onto the A4130 southbound, towards Wantage.
- Remain on the A4130 for approximately 2 miles to the roundabout with the A417 at Rowstock and take the third exit onto the A417 westbound, towards Wantage.
- Continue on the A417 into Wantage to the roundabout with the A338 and take the second exit onto the A338.
- Travel along the A338 for approximately 9 miles, passing through East Hanney and Frilford, to reach the junction with the A420/Tubney Wood Roundabout.
- At the Tubney Wood Roundabout take the second exit onto the A420 northbound, towards Oxford.
- Continue on the A420 north for approximately 5 miles to the A34 Botley Interhcnage to re-join the A34.
Southbound - follow the solid triangle diversion symbol
- Exit the A34 south at the junction with the A420/Botley Interchange and take the third exit onto the A420 southbound, towards Bristol
- Remain on the A420 for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A338/Tubney Wood Roundabout.
- At the Tubney Wood Roundabout take the first exit onto the A338, towards Wantage & East Hanney.
- Travel along the A338 for approximately 9 miles, passing through Frilford and East Hanney, to the roundabout with the A417 at Wantage.
- At the roundabout take the first exit on the A417 eastbound.
- Continue on the A417 for approximately 5 miles to the roundabout with the A4130 at Rowstock.
- At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A4130 northbound, towards Abingdon & Oxford.
- Remain on the A4130 for approximately 2 miles to reach the A34 Milton Interhcnage
- Re-join the A34 at the Milton Interchange.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps. The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000.
