A2 closed: Driver goes missing after three-car collision
A serious crash has closed a major A-road overnight - and it remains shut this morning.
At 10.40pm on Friday a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS collided on the coastbound side of the A2 near Dartford, between the A296 and Ebbsfleet junctions
Police say a passenger in the Fiesta was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. The driver and a second passenger were also treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.
The driver of the Audi was not there when officers arrived.
A police statement said: "Motorists are advised that the coastbound carriageway remains closed while work is ongoing to clear the road. Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating and urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them."
Anyone with information can call the SCIU appeals line on 01622 798538, quoting reference JW/LB/016/24. You can also email [email protected]
Evidence can also be submitted via the public portal here: Evidence Request from Kent Police and Essex Police
