Part of the M1 near Sheffield, which has a 60mph speed limit in place to improve air quality, has fined over 22,500 people in four years.

These fines, from just a 2.6 mile stretch of smart motorway, would have led to more than £2.25 million for the government if paid in full, data obtained by The Telegraph shows.

A single camera on a northbound stretch of the M1, between junction 33 and 34 near Sheffield and Rotherham, issued all the tickets.

Controversy around smart motorways has been in the headlines since 2019, when four motorists were killed on the road after their vehicles broke down in live lanes.

The 60mph limit is in place on grounds of improving air quality.

Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason was killed in June 2019, has been campaigning against All Lanes Running motorways ever since.

She said: "I have always thought there are finances behind why National Highways is so desperate to defend smart motorways. No one likes or wants them, but they are determined not to give them up.

"The technology for fining you, compared to how good the technology is for saving your life - it's so good in comparison. The ones which are supposed to help you in a dangerous situation are always breaking down but the ones for fining you, can spot you from a mile off.

Claire and Jason Mercer.

"It just adds to the cynicism of it. It's all motivated by money, and safety is the first thing that suffers."

National Highways notes that stopped vehicle technology is in place on all operational smart motorways, and CCTV cameras which operators can control are able to see 100% of the carriageway.

It is a government-owned, private company limited by shares, similar to the Post Office.

Claire added: "It took the sub-postmasters 24 years to get to this stage with the Horizon scandal, and for me it’s only been four, almost five years.

Claire says she is "not going anywhere" and will keep campaigning against smart motorways.

"But I am not going to give up. The [smart motorways] that are already in and already killing people urgently need to be reverted."

The money raised from traffic fines, enforced by the police, goes to the Government's Consolidated Fund - its "general bank account", as defined by Parliament's website.

The money from these fines is not ring-fenced to be spent on transport.

National Highways Operational Control Director Andrew Page-Dove said: "Safety is our number one priority, and every decision we take has the wellbeing of those using the strategic road network at its heart.

"While our motorways are some of the safest in the world, we continue to look for ways to make them even safer and to help road users feel safe too.

"We’re also continuing to give motorists clear advice when using smart motorways. We would urge drivers to always respect mandatory speed limits and Red Xs. These are important in keeping people safe, reducing congestion and providing access for emergency services."

In January 2022, the Government announced it would fit nearly 50 per cet more emergency areas across the ALR network.

