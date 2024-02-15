Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A four-month-old baby has died in hospital after a crash in Leeds. The boy died yesterday (Wednesday, February 14) following the collision on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday (February 12).

Leeds police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash, which saw a head-on collision involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound and a Toyota Auris.

The four-month-old boy died yesterday following Monday's crash. Picture: Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital for treatment.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.