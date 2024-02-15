Four-month-old baby dies in hospital as Leeds police issue fresh appeal over Horsforth crash - man arrested
and live on Freeview channel 276
A four-month-old baby has died in hospital after a crash in Leeds. The boy died yesterday (Wednesday, February 14) following the collision on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, which happened at about 4.55pm on Monday (February 12).
Leeds police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to the crash, which saw a head-on collision involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van travelling northbound and a Toyota Auris.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two women from the Toyota and a man from the Vivaro were also taken to hospital for treatment.
The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist the investigation is asked to contact the police's Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The reference to quote is 13240081077.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.