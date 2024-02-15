Breaking
M1 delays: Motorway reopened in Yorkshire after car crashes
A major motorway has been reopened after what the Highways Agency is calling a "serious collision".
An accident took place on the southbound side between Junction 37 for Barnsley and Junction 36 for Tankersley, and involved one car, according to the agency. Police have been called and a diversion is being put in place.
All lanes are now reopened, as the car has been recovered and a clean-up has taken place. Queues have now eased, according to the Highways Agency.
