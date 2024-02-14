M53 crash: Delays on Cheshire carriageway near Ellesmore Port after lorry crash causes oil spill
A section of a major carriageway has been closed due to an oil spill caused by a lorry crash. National Highways said the M53 in Cheshire is closed northbound between Junction 9 and Junction 8 due to a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles, causing one of them to overturn and leak oil onto the carriageway.
National Highways said on X: "The M53 in Cheshire is closed northbound between J9 and J8 near Ellesmere Port due to a collision involving 2 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), as a result one of the HGVs has overturned and is leaking oil onto the carriageway. All emergency services are in attendance."
North West Motorway Police, which are at the scene, said: "We are in the process of closing the #M53 NB between J9 & J8 due to an RTC. For the diversion route please follow the hollow square."
For traffic updates and diversion routes, visit the National Highways website.
