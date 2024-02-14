Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of a major carriageway has been closed due to an oil spill caused by a lorry crash. National Highways said the M53 in Cheshire is closed northbound between Junction 9 and Junction 8 due to a collision involving two heavy goods vehicles, causing one of them to overturn and leak oil onto the carriageway.

National Highways said on X: "The M53 in Cheshire is closed northbound between J9 and J8 near Ellesmere Port due to a collision involving 2 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), as a result one of the HGVs has overturned and is leaking oil onto the carriageway. All emergency services are in attendance."

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M53 in Cheshire has been closed due to an oil spill

Advertisement

Advertisement

North West Motorway Police, which are at the scene, said: "We are in the process of closing the #M53 NB between J9 & J8 due to an RTC. For the diversion route please follow the hollow square."