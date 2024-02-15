Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has shared the heartbreaking final text sent by a 21-year-old killed in a New Year's Day road tragedy. Keiron "Kiz" Smith, from Madeley, was killed in a crash on Whitchurch Drive, Wellington, leaving behind a big family including five siblings, as well as many friends.

Just hours before the crash at around 4.15am, the popular young highways maintenance worker had received a text from his father Alan, wishing him a happy new year and telling him his dad loved him. His stepmother Hannah Gill told our sister title, the Shropshire Star: "The last text Alan had from Keiron was the one he sent back saying 'love you too'." She also shared the devastating moment the police arrived at 6.20am to tell the family what had happened to Keiron. "It was the worst knock on the door I've ever received in my life," she said.

"The police asked if this was where Keiron lived. I kept saying 'he's not here' because he'd gone out. They said 'but is this where he lives? We need to come in'. They said Alan needed to come in as well and told us we'd better sit down. You know when they say that you're getting something not expected."

Paying tribute to Keiron, she added: "He was amazing. He was everybody's best friend. He would give someone his last penny to make sure they were okay in life, and he was fiercely loyal. I think everyone feels like they lost a brother and a son. He's my stepson but all of his mates' mums feel like they've lost a son as well."

Keiron was a keen boxer and loved cars and motocross. He also used to enjoy going on cinema "dates" with best friend Will. It was Keiron's pals who did him proud by making his funeral a spectacular send-off. His farewell was captured in a high-quality "music video" style film featuring drone footage, smoke flares and a motorbike convoy which included The Lost Boys biker group from Telford.

There were around 200 people who joined the convoy from Hills Lane car park in Madeley to Telford Crematorium. There were many tears shed at the service which featured music including Forever Young by Jay-Z, an original track called Ball For You made by Keiron's friends and See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

"One of his friends got a drone and it followed the whole way," Hannah said. "It looks a bit like a music video. Keiron would have loved that. It was a surreal moment. I don't think your brain fully acknowledges what's going on at the time.

"It's something we could never have put together on our own. His boys have done that for him. We weren't expecting anything like that."