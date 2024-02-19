Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major A-road is closed after a serious accident.

The A5 in Northamptonshire is shut in both directions between the A43 for Towcester and the A45 at Weedon Bec. All emergency services are there, including an air ambulance.

National Highways has created diversion routes while the incident is dealt with.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northbound - follow the hollow triangle symbol on road signs

At Towcester Roundabout exit the A5 and take the third exit northbound onto the A43.

Continue northbound along the A43 to M1 J15a. At M1 J15a turn left(north) at the southern roundabout which is the northbound entry/exit slip road and enter the M1 northbound.

Continue along the M1 towards M1 J16. At M1 J16, take the first exit onto the A45.

Continue on the A45 through the villages of Upper Heyford and Flore to A45/A5 Weedon junction and rejoin the A5 northbound.

Southbound - follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol

Exit the A5 southbound at A5/A45 Weedon crossroads and turn left (eastbound) onto the A45.

Continue on the A45, through Flore and Upper Heyford villages to the M1 J16. At M1 J16, take the third exit onto the M1 southbound.

Continue southbound down the M1 to J15a. Exit the M1 at J15a until the southbound entry slip road/Swan Valley Roundabout.

Continue straight ahead until the A5123/A43 Roundabout. Turn right (south) onto the A43/M1J15a NB entry slip road Roundabout. Then take the first exit (straight on) onto the A43 southwest.

Continue on the A43 south to the A43/A5 Towcester Roundabout and rejoin the A5 southbound