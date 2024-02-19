Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major road near Chichester is closed in one direction this morning after a lorry overturned.

The A27 eastbound is closed between the A285 Portfield roundabout near Chichester and the Boxgrove Roundabout. This is to allow for recovery of the lorry, which requires "specialist equipment".

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning. The road is expected to be clear by around 10.15am, with normal traffic conditions to return near the same time.