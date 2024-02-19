A27 closure: delays near Chichester after lorry overturns and closes road ahead of early morning rush-hour
A major road near Chichester is closed in one direction this morning after a lorry overturned.
The A27 eastbound is closed between the A285 Portfield roundabout near Chichester and the Boxgrove Roundabout. This is to allow for recovery of the lorry, which requires "specialist equipment".
The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning. The road is expected to be clear by around 10.15am, with normal traffic conditions to return near the same time.
National Highways said in a traffic update: "Currently it is expected the road will remain closed in to the morning peak travel period. Traffic is being diverted around the closure via the A285 through Westhampnett, Temple Bar to Halnaker and then via The Street to the A27 at the Boxgrove Roundabout."
