Sportswear giant Adidas has come under criticism for its choice of model as a swimsuit created for women has been worn by someone who appears to be a man in one of its latest promotional campaigns.

The advert, which shows a person who outwardly appears to be biologically male modelling the brand’s ladies Rich Mnisi swimsuit, which is part of its 2023 Pride swimwear range, has caused an outcry on social media. Many people are now calling for a boycott of the company as a result. The model has not been named, and it is unclear how they identify.

This is not the first time that an advertisement created by Adidas has caused a stir. A year ago, a brand campaign which featured dozens of sets of breasts, and was intended to promote the diversity of its range of sports bras, was called “offensive” by customers and subsequently banned by The Advertising Standards Agency.

The company then found itself in the spotlight again in October after it became one of the brands to cut ties with Kanye West following his anti-semitic comments at the time. The pair’s Yeezy collaboration was generating over £1 billion in sales annually, but the brand said it would not tolerate Ye’s “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” comments.

So, what exactly is the latest Adidas advertising campaign and why has it caused controversy? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the Adidas swimsuit advert show?

The advert which has caused problems is for a product called the Rich Mnisi swimsuit, which costs £50, is listed under the women’s swimwear collection and is part of Adidas’ Pride range. The collection has been created by South African-based queer designer Rich Mnisi. Adidas describes the collection as “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites”. The brand also stated “this partnership is one part of our effort to honour the LGBTQIA+ community”.

The Rich Mnisi swimsuit by Adidas. Credit: Adidas.

Why has the Adidas swimsuit advert caused controversy?

The listing does not state if the model identifies as male, female, transgender or other, but customers have been left upset by the model’s physiognomy.

Many people have taken to social media to express their feelings on the advert, and some have even left their comments on the listing itself under the review section. The swimsuit also currently only has a rating of 1.1 out of 5 under the brand’s own review system. One reviewer wrote: “Please stop offending, biological women by having men wear women’s suits. And you are promoting biological men beating biological women in sports, all in the name of trans. It’s extremely anti-feminist and offensive. I used to buy a ton of Adidas stuff, but I will not be any more. Stop being woke”. Another person said that they and their family would stop shopping with the company.

The swimsuit has also caught the attention of former Olympic GB swimmer Sharron Davies, who tweeted her disgust with her advert. Davies, who has also been a vocal campaigner against allowing transgender athletes from being able to compete in Olympic events, said: “And yet again a male gets paid to advertise a product that’s vastly aimed at women! Who are a physically different shape. Adidas if you want to design a swim suit for trans women right on. They have different needs But stop gaslighting women?”

The swimwear range has prompted three hashtags on social media, #AdidasHatesWomen, #BoycottAdidas and #AdidasBoy. One tweeter has accused Adidas of choosing the model for “free press and social media hits”, and has called the advert “desperate and insulting to women”. One person said that they had cancelled their order for Adidas trainers as a result of the advert. Another person who declared themselves a former customer referred to Adidas as a “woman erasing company”.

Some tweeters, including TV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, mockingly asked if the swimsuit comes with chest hair and a sock to create a bulge.

The advert has, however, received some approval. One person said it was time for something better and added “trans women are women, and they are being excluded”.

The advert has also been supported by Pink News, an online newspaper marketed to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, who state that those who oppose the advert fail to note the exact same swimsuit is also worn by another model on the brand’s website in the plus size section, who appears to be female.