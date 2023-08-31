Thousands of flights were cancelled across Europe this week following issues with the UK’s air traffic control system.

The outage has now been resolved but caused a knock-on impact for several days, with hundreds of passengers left stranded in airports. Industry body Iata projected a £100m loss in revenue for airlines as customers reclaim the costs for food, accommodation and alternative travel.

They are urging the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to review the compensation system and make the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) contribute to the cost.

Willie Walsh, the director general of Iata, told the BBC: “It’s very unfair because the air traffic control system, which was at the heart of this failure, doesn’t pay a single penny.”

A departure board at Heathrow Airport as disruption from air traffic control issues continues across the UK and Ireland. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

He added the UK should “look at the way passenger compensation is dealt with to ensure that the people who are responsible for the delays and cancellations ultimately bear the costs”