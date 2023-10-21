Storm Babet: UK airport, transport and travel latest as extreme weather continues

As Storm Babet sweeps the UK, there has been widespread transport disruption with cancelled flights, trains and more.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Babet has caused major transport disruption as heavy rain and strong winds continue to batter the UK. Airports, train stations and ferry ports have all been impacted with some services cancelled due to the ongoing extreme weather.

Yellow warnings for wind remain in place across the north east of England and eastern Scotland today. Whereas, a second red weather warning has also been issued for parts of eastern Scotland throughout Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met forecaster Jonathan Vautrey said parts of the UK have seen ‘a month and a half’s worth of rainfall’ as three people are confirmed to have died from conditions caused by the storm. He said: “The focus of the rainfall from Saturday shifts back northwards over towards eastern and northern Scotland.

“Some parts of those areas have seen about a month and a half’s worth of rain already, but there’s another band that’s forecast to track its way northwards over the course of the night and push its way towards relatively similar areas.

“So there are further red and amber rain warnings in force for Saturday, with the potential to push those areas close towards two months of rain in the span of three days.”

Storm Babet: UK airport, transport and travel latest

Airports and Flights

Loganair

Loganair plan to fly all scheduled services on Saturday, October 21. However, due to the weather warning in place Loganair is offering customers the opportunity to adjust travel plans without charge. For more information visit the Loganair website.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were dramatic scenes at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday as a plane skidded off the runway while attempting to land in the wild conditions of Storm Babet. Fortunately, no one was injured but the airport was subsequently closed.

Despite an announcement advising passengers not to travel to the terminal before 2pm, a statement, published by Leeds Bradford Airport at 11.40am, said: “We are pleased to report that Leeds Bradford Airport is now open.”

Passengers should contact their airline to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport as there will be continuing disruption.

Trains

ScotRail

According to the latest update, the following routes are running services...

Glasgow/Edinburgh - Inverness via Perth

Glasgow - Perth

Inverness - Elgin

Inverkeithing - Perth via Dumfermline

Glasgow - Oban/Fort William/Mallaig

Advertisement

Advertisement

ScotRail has confirmed the following routes ‘will remain closed as engineers continue investigations due to ongoing extreme weather’...

Aberdeen - Elgin

Aberdeen - Dundee

Perth - Dundee

Inverkeithing - Dundee via Kirkcaldy

Far North & Kyle of Lochalsh lines

Great Western Rail

Following heavy rain flooding on the railway which disrupted services travelling through Swindon, lines are confirmed to reopen at 12 noon on Saturday. Great Western Rail also confirmed a full timetable will resume from midday.

Road Closures

According to National Highways, roads are currently closed across the UK due to flooding. The roads and carriageways closed are...

Norfolk - A47 between the A1074 and the B111

South Yorkshire - A616 between the A62 and the A6102

Cheshire - A55 between the A51 and the A41

Nottinghamshire - A1 between the A6075 and the B6325.