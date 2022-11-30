Thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services will strike

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas after voting in favour of industrial action over pay and staffing levels. But how will the strikes work and where will they take place? Here’s what you need to know.

Why are ambulance workers going on strike?

More than 80,000 health workers across England who are part of the union Unison have voted to go on strike over pay and staffing issues. Although ​the vote was just below the 50% threshold in many ​trusts, Unison said ​ministers should be in no doubt about the level of anger and frustration from NHS workers.

Unison general secretary, Christina McAnea, said: “The decision to ​take action and lose a day’s pay is always a tough call. It’s especially challenging for those whose jobs involve caring and saving lives. But thousands of ambulance staff and their NHS colleagues know delays won’t lessen, nor waiting times reduce, until the government acts on wages. That’s why they’ve taken the difficult decision to strike.

“Patients will always come first and emergency cover will be available during any strike. But unless NHS pay and staffing get fixed, services and care will continue to decline. The public knows health services won’t improve without huge increases in staffing and wants the government to pay up to save ​the NHS. It’s high time ministers stopped using the pay review body as cover for their inaction. Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay must roll up their sleeves and start talking to unions about how better wages for staff can help start to turn the NHS around.”

Who will strike?

The union said thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services in the North East, North West, London, Yorkshire and the South West ​are to be called out on strike. The union’s health committee is analysing the results of the ballot and will decide what happens next.

Unison said large numbers of its members had voted to take industrial action following a long-running dispute over pay and staffing levels. The exact areas that will be affected have not been confirmed, as the union said the vote was just below the 50% threshold in many trusts.

Health workers belonging to Unison and working in Northern Ireland have already voted to take action over pay and staffing. In Scotland, Unison is recommending its NHS members vote to accept the latest offer from the Scottish government, which will see a £2,205 increase for the lowest paid staff, and more for those on higher bands. That vote closes on December 12. In Wales, the threshold necessary for strike action was not met anywhere, and its health committee is to meet to decide on its next steps.

Ambulance workers who are part of the GMB Union have also been voting on whether or not to strike, with results expected soon.

Are other NHS staff going on strike?

Earlier this month, members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to stage a mass walkout in December. Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will strike on 15 and 20 December in a dispute over pay.