The portrait is on loan to Wrest Park, Silsoe, Bedfordshire and acquired by Anthony Grey, 11th Earl of Kent in 1701.

After the portrait had been acquired by the 11th Earl of Kent, it remained at his family home, Wrest Park for 300 years, before it was sold privately. It became part of an exhibition in 2007 and has since been returned to Wrest Park.

Rachel Turnbull, of English Heritage has said: "While we can't confirm this is definitely Lady Jane Grey, our results certainly make a compelling argument." She also said: "It is possible that we are looking at the shadows of a once more royal portrait of Lady Jane Grey, toned down into subdued, Protestant martyrdom after her death."

Who was Lady Jane Grey?

Lady Jane Grey was the eldest daughter of Lady Frances and Henry Grey, 3rd Marquess of Dorset and was born in the autumn of 1537. Her mother Lady Frances was the daughter of Mary Tudor, Henry VIII’s youngest sister, and Lady Jane Grey was directly linked to Henry VIII through her grandmother.

As experts may have uncovered the only known portrait of Lady Jane Grey, who was the Nine Days Queen? In this image, Lady Jane Grey is being led to her execution at the Tower of London. Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Lady Jane Grey lived with her parents at Bradgate House in Leicester, alongside her sisters Lady Katherine and Lady Mary. When she was 10 years old, Jane was sent to the household of Thomas Seymour in the spring of 1547.

According to the Historic Royal Palaces website,”It was common in the Tudor period for aristocratic children to be brought up in other households, especially if the ‘foster family’ was of a higher status. The children learnt etiquette and were in an advantageous position to find a suitable patron or to make a good marriage.”

Lady Jane Grey began to appear in court when her father was made duke of Suffolk. Jane married the Duke of Northumberland’s son, Lord Guildford Dudley in May 1553, the Protestant Duke of Northumberland was acting as regent to the young King, Edward V1,

When it became obvious that Edward V1 was dying, the Duke of Northumberland did not want the throne to pass to the King’s half-sister and heir, Mary Tudor, who was Catholic. He persuaded the King to declare both Mary illegitimate as well as his other half-sister Elizabeth so that the line of succession could pass to Lady Jane Grey.

Edward VI died at the age of just 15 years old on July 6, 1553 and Lady Jane Grey was summoned three days later to Syon House where she was now to be crowned queen (according to her father-in-law’s instructions).

However, Lady Jane Grey’s reign only lasted nine days, she ruled from July 10 to July 19, 1553. Mary Tudor had widespread popularity and Lady Jane Grey was overthrown.

On February 12, 1954, Lady Jane Grey’s husband Guildford Dudley was executed and an hour after her husband’s death, Lady Jane Grey was executed.