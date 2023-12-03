Baroness Glenys Kinnock has died in her sleep at the age of 79, her family have said in a statement

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and Baroness Glenys Kinnock listen to a question and answer session entitled 'Rebuilding for the Future' on the fourth day of the Labour party conference on September 29, 2010 in Manchester, England. David Miliband, the brother of Labour leader Ed Miliband, has until 5pm today to decide whether to put himself forward for a role in the shadow Cabinet. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Glenys Elizabeth Kinnock, Baroness Kinnock of Holyhead and the wife of former Labour leader Lord Kinnock, has died aged 79 the Press Association are reporting. In a statement to the press, the family of Baroness Kinnock said that the former Minister of State for Europe had died in her sleep.

In the same statement to PA news agency, her family said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Glenys Kinnock. Glenys died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Sunday morning, at home in London. She was the beloved wife and life partner of Neil, the cherished mother of Steve and Rachel and an adored grandmother.

“Neil was with her in her final moments. They had been married for 56 years. A proud democratic socialist, she campaigned, in Britain and internationally, for justice and against poverty all her life. Passionate to the end about education, she was a valued and respected school teacher before she began her own political career, as a Member of the European Parliament, then being made a peer in the House of Lords from where she served as minister for three of the great passions of her life, Europe, Africa and the UN.

"She was a great friend to many people and causes and was truly loved. Glenys endured Alzheimer’s after being diagnosed in 2017 and, as long as she could, sustained her merriment and endless capacity for love, never complaining and with the innate courage with which she had confronted every challenge throughout her life. The family is of course devastated and and would ask that their privacy be respected. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Baroness Kinnock, who he called a “true fighter for the Labour Party” after her death was announced on Sunday. The Labour Party leader said: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to pay tribute to Glenys Kinnock on the sad news of her passing.

“Glenys was a passionate lifelong campaigner for social justice at home and abroad. She supported Neil through his leadership and went on to have an impressive political career of her own as a member of the European Parliament, in the House of Lords and as a minister in the last Labour government, focused on Europe and Africa.

“Neil and Glenys had the most wonderful partnership, there for each other through thick and thin, with a love and commitment that was instantly obvious when you saw them together. As the family have detailed, in recent years that meant looking after Glenys as Alzheimer’s did its worst. But what we will all remember is Glenys as a true fighter for the Labour Party and the values of the labour movement, a pioneering woman, to whom we owe an enormous debt. My sincere condolences to Neil, Stephen, Rachel and all the family at this sad time.”

Who was Baroness Kinnock?

Lord Kinnock and his wife Glenys arriving at the Labour Summer Party at the Roundhouse, in Camden London. Baroness Glenys Kinnock of Holyhead, a former minister, MEP and wife of ex-Labour leader Lord Kinnock, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, her family said in a statement. Issue date: Sunday December 3, 2023. (Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Educated at Holyhead High School, Anglesey, Baroness Kinnock pursued her academic journey at University College, Cardiff, graduating in 1965 with a degree in education and history. It was during her university years that she crossed paths with her future husband, Lord Neil Kinnock, whom she married in 1967. Her dedication to education led her to work as a teacher in various schools, including the Wykeham Primary School in Neasden, London, where she was an active member of the National Union of Teachers (NUT).

In the European Parliament, Baroness Kinnock represented Wales from 1994 to 2009, aligning herself with the Party of European Socialists. Her impactful tenure included roles on committees such as the Development and Co-operation Committee and the Committee on Citizens' Freedoms and Rights, Justice and Home Affairs. Notably, she co-presided over the African, Caribbean, and Pacific-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly from 2002 to 2009, emphasizing her dedication to international development.

While her career showcased moments of advocacy and leadership, Baroness Kinnock faced scrutiny in 2004 during an expenses scandal, an episode that did not overshadow her subsequent accomplishments. Her commitment to global issues earned her recognition, notably when she and Lord Kinnock received a personal invitation from Joe Biden to attend Barack Obama's presidential inauguration in 2009.

In the UK Parliament, Baroness Kinnock served as Minister for Europe from 2009, following a cabinet reshuffle. Her contributions led to the elevation of the Welsh language's status, marking it equal to several European minority languages. Her ministerial role expanded from 2009 to 2010, encompassing responsibilities for Africa, the Caribbean, Central America, and the UN.