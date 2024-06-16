Ben Vautier: French artist dies aged 88 hours after his wife had stroke
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
French artist Ben Vautier died by suicide hours after his wife passed from a stroke, according to reports. The funeral for the provocator and core member of the anti-art collective Fluxus has taken place in Nice.
The 88-year-old died just hours after his wife of 60 years, Annie. Both have been laid to rest in southern France.
Ben Vautier, who often worked under the moniker Ben, was known for his text-based paitings and active in the mail-art scene. In the 1960s he joined George Maciunas in the Fluxus movement, which blurred high and low art and followed the ethos that “everything is art”.
The New York Times report that Vautier’s children confirmed his death by suicide. “Unwilling and unable to live without her,” they wrote, “Ben killed himself a few hours later at their home.”
Vautier’s work is included in collections around the world including at MoMA in New York and Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid. The Centre Pompidou in Paris has Ben Vautier's Magasin ("Shop"), an enormous piece, on permanent display and an exhibition about Vautier’s works was held in Mexico City in 2022.
Away from art, Vaultier ran a record shop called Magazin between 1958 and 1973. In 1959 he founded the journal Ben Dieu.
Samaritans - If you want to speak to a loved one because you are concerned about them, but are not sure how to do it, then Samaritans also offer online advice on how to reach out and the best way to support someone at risk of suicide. You can also call the helpline on 116 123.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.