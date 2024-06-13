Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to TV political analyst Howard Fineman after his death at 75.

Political television commentator Howard Fineman has died at 75, his wife Amy Nathan shared the news of his passing on his X account and wrote: “This is Howard’s wife, Amy Nathan. I am heartbroken to share my brilliant and extraordinary husband passed away late last night surrounded by those he loved most, his family. He valiantly battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years. He couldn’t have been adored more. The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it.”

Howard Fineman was best known for being a television commentator for NBC and MSNBC and Deadline reported that “At Newsweek, he was the publication’s political correspondent, senior editor and deputy bureau chief, and also penned a regular political column, an insider’s take that often took on a campaign’s preferred narrative. His work included numerous cover stories, including President George W. Bush’s first extensive interview after 9/11 and another cover story, ‘Bush and God’, was part of a package that won a National Magazine Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US President Joe Biden shared a statement about Howard Fineman which read: “Great journalists hold a mirror up to the Nation to reveal the good, the bad, and the truth of who we are as Americans. For four decades, Howard Fineman was one of the great journalists of our time,”

Joe Biden also commented about Howard Fineman that “His career covered much of mine, and throughout the debates over big issues and historic campaigns, I respected his reporting and insights whether I agreed or disagreed with him.”

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to TV political analyst Howard Fineman after his death at 75. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

President Biden also added that “With his focus on the facts and ability to tell a great story, it’s no surprise why Howard was a trusted and respected voice for millions of Americans, and true friend and mentor to countless colleagues.”