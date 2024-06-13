Howard Fineman dead: TV political analyst passes away at 75 from pancreatic cancer
Political television commentator Howard Fineman has died at 75, his wife Amy Nathan shared the news of his passing on his X account and wrote: “This is Howard’s wife, Amy Nathan. I am heartbroken to share my brilliant and extraordinary husband passed away late last night surrounded by those he loved most, his family. He valiantly battled pancreatic cancer for 2 years. He couldn’t have been adored more. The world was a better place because he lived in it and wrote about it.”
Howard Fineman was best known for being a television commentator for NBC and MSNBC and Deadline reported that “At Newsweek, he was the publication’s political correspondent, senior editor and deputy bureau chief, and also penned a regular political column, an insider’s take that often took on a campaign’s preferred narrative. His work included numerous cover stories, including President George W. Bush’s first extensive interview after 9/11 and another cover story, ‘Bush and God’, was part of a package that won a National Magazine Award.
US President Joe Biden shared a statement about Howard Fineman which read: “Great journalists hold a mirror up to the Nation to reveal the good, the bad, and the truth of who we are as Americans. For four decades, Howard Fineman was one of the great journalists of our time,”
Joe Biden also commented about Howard Fineman that “His career covered much of mine, and throughout the debates over big issues and historic campaigns, I respected his reporting and insights whether I agreed or disagreed with him.”
President Biden also added that “With his focus on the facts and ability to tell a great story, it’s no surprise why Howard was a trusted and respected voice for millions of Americans, and true friend and mentor to countless colleagues.”
He ended by paying tribute to his family and said: “Above all, in the decades we knew each other, it was clear that his love of family was the greatest story he ever told. We know what it’s like when cancer takes away the life of a beloved family member. But no matter where you are, he will always be with you.”
