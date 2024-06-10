Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TV doctor Michael Mosley’s cause of death has been revealed in an jinitial post mortem report

Dr Michael Mosley has died of natural causes, according to an initial post-mortem on his body. The TV presenter’s remains were found on Sunday (June 9) in a rocky area on the Greek island of Symi, four days after he was reported missing.

A body and an umbrella was found as part of the search for missing TV host, who went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday morning morning in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers to locate the missing TV doctor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes as his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley vowed his family “will not lose hope”, and his four children travelled to the island to help in the search efforts. The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk to the centre of the island.

Konstantia Dimoglidou, a police spokesperson, confirmed to the BBC that the initial post-mortem showed no injuries that could have caused Dr Mosley’s death. He was estimated to have died around 4pm local time (2pm UK time) on the day of his disappearance.

Dr Michael Mosley

A police source told BBC News he had been dead "for a number of days". Clare said on Sunday said her family was "taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it". She said in a statement: "He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.”

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. We’re also very grateful to The Press who have dealt with us with great respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”

A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Dr Mosley studied medicine in London and qualified as a doctor, and for the last two decades was working as a presenter, documentary maker, journalist and author.

He was known for his TV programmes including Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, and BBC Radio 4's Just One Thing podcast. He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail. Mr Mosley had been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, including through the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet.