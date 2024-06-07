Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Missing TV doctor Michael Mosley has been captured in CCTV images

TV doctor Michael Mosley has been captured in CCTV images half an hour after he left a Greek beach and went missing. The 67-year-old, known to viewers for his appearances on This Morning and The One show, disappeared on Wednesday (June 5) on the Greek island of Symi while holidaying with his wife Claire and another couple.

According to a local Facebook group that alerted his disappearance, the four of them had taken a boat and had gone fore a swim at Saint Nikolas beach at around 1.30pm but Dr Mosley preferred to return on foot. The CCTV images, released by local media, were captured by a restaurant at around 2pm local time, police believe.

The beachside eatery is located in Pedi, a small town in a bay around 1.2km from Saint Nikolas Beach . The images appear to show him wearing a dark t-shirt, shorts and a cap. He is also carrying an umbrella.

Drones were also used to try to locate Mr Mosley, as well as a helicopter, which was deployed at around 7pm on Thursday evening (June 6). The search was being concentrated on the Pedi area of the island following a report that a woman had seen him there on Wednesday.

The daughter of the island’s mayor told the PA news agency firefighters, police and helicopters “are out all night”. Speaking on Symi, Mika Papakalodouka, 20, said: “It’s such a small island to get lost on? It’s so weird for us.

“Everybody is worried and looking for him.” She added that “a lot of” island residents had been joining the search using their own boats.

A friend of Dr Mosley’s host on the island also said that his disappearance was strange, telling BBC Radio 5 Live’s Drive programme: “It’s a road that sort of heads over the mountain side but it’s been recently widened and there is only one route, so it’s not possible to lose your way.

“So, it is probably a 20-minute walk down the side of the mountain, but it’s not overly rugged or something that would be seen to be too dangerous, it’s something that tourists do every day in the summer. I’m having trouble understanding how you could get lost.”